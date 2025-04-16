Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 122.29% from the company’s current price.

LEGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Legend Biotech from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ LEGN opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -35.52 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Legend Biotech has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.03.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.00 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 66.92%. The company’s revenue was up 134.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Legend Biotech

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Legend Biotech by 1,052.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Legend Biotech by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.