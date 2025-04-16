Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC Makes New $2.78 Million Investment in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,582,000 after acquiring an additional 14,614 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 70,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 21,227 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,097,000.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $87.14 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $80.66 and a 12 month high of $94.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2159 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

