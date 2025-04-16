Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $3.64 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $403.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $421.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.65. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $366.32 and a 52-week high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

