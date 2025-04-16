Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $956,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $212.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.58 and a 200-day moving average of $210.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $238.59. The company has a market cap of $118.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on FI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fiserv from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Fiserv from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.48.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

