Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $682,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,676,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 361,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,197,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 238,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.83 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.16 and a one year high of $120.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.69.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.3417 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.