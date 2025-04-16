Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC Takes Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,465,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,267,000 after buying an additional 842,335 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,209,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,250,000 after acquiring an additional 173,041 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,147,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,130,000 after purchasing an additional 197,809 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,921,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,999,000 after purchasing an additional 169,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,454,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,053,000 after purchasing an additional 359,189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.69. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.16 and a 52-week high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.3417 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

