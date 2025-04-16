Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VAW. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $479,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $178.55 on Wednesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.43 and a fifty-two week high of $215.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.81.

Vanguard Materials ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.8309 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Vanguard Materials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.82.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

