Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 629 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 259.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 202,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 145,866 shares during the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 95,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after buying an additional 16,777 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 262,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,514,000 after buying an additional 15,253 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Finally, Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth $4,219,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average is $60.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.08. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $64.63.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.2544 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

