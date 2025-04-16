GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires New Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 34,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 205,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,741,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 7,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

NYSE:VMC opened at $244.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $215.08 and a 1 year high of $298.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.61%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

