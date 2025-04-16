Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 1,870 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,898,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,578 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $96,508,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,472,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $445,487,000 after purchasing an additional 876,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth $47,155,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOYA opened at $57.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $84.30.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VOYA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down from $79.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.92.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

