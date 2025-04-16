Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 764.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,923 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Copart by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 386,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,163,000 after purchasing an additional 38,133 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth $808,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Copart by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,920,000 after buying an additional 32,215 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Copart by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 31,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Copart by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 5,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $300,230.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $11,401,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart Stock Up 1.0 %

CPRT opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.75. The company has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Argus downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

