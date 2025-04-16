Mariner LLC Has $24.69 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Mariner LLC cut its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,873 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $24,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 76,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 25,750 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 755,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,492 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,471,000 after purchasing an additional 88,986 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $59.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.69. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.03 and a 12-month high of $60.82.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.