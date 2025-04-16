Mariner LLC Has $24.69 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Mariner LLC cut its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,873 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $24,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 76,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 25,750 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 755,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,492 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,471,000 after purchasing an additional 88,986 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $59.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.69. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.03 and a 12-month high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.1964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

