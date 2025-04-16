Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in McKesson by 19.2% during the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $2,229,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 817.1% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 453.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 52,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,200,000 after purchasing an additional 43,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castellan Group lifted its holdings in McKesson by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castellan Group now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,679.09. The trade was a 15.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total transaction of $5,358,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,664 shares in the company, valued at $36,276,465.36. This represents a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,110 shares of company stock worth $10,855,706 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra Research cut McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on McKesson from $665.00 to $755.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.50.

McKesson Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MCK opened at $692.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $646.34 and a 200 day moving average of $595.97. The company has a market cap of $86.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $464.42 and a 52-week high of $728.32.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

