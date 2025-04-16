CreativeOne Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,959 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,613 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,318,519 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $159,294,000 after acquiring an additional 22,189 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 325,657 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE TJX opened at $128.35 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $131.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.82. The stock has a market cap of $143.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

