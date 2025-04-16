11,244 Shares in RH (NYSE:RH) Bought by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,426,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of RH by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in RH by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $159.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.36. RH has a 12 month low of $123.03 and a 12 month high of $457.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $812.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.21 million. RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

RH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of RH from $510.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $530.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of RH from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of RH from $450.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on RH from $500.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total transaction of $11,261,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Hargarten sold 5,280 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.20, for a total transaction of $2,361,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,444.80. This trade represents a 91.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,880 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,504. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

See Also

