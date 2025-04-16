203,474 Shares in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Acquired by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 203,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after acquiring an additional 427,576 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,349,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 25,564 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,083,000 after buying an additional 48,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASAN. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Asana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. JMP Securities set a $22.00 price objective on Asana in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Asana Stock Performance

NYSE:ASAN opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity at Asana

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,272,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,908,828.52. This trade represents a 0.44 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 196,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $4,270,339.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,651,242 shares in the company, valued at $35,964,050.76. The trade was a 10.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,024,507 shares of company stock worth $29,233,743 and sold 739,842 shares worth $15,155,503. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

