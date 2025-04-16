EAM Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,008 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INSM. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Insmed by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INSM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insmed news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 91,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $7,291,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,766,640. This trade represents a 48.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,444,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,742,347.58. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,967 shares of company stock worth $37,142,046 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insmed Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $71.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.07. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $84.91.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $104.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.31 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 251.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,773.73%. Analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

About Insmed

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.