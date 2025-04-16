282,607 Shares in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Bought by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 282,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Core Scientific by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after buying an additional 473,531 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Core Scientific by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $16,860,000.

Core Scientific Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 6.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $94.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.07 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CORZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Core Scientific from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Core Scientific from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan sold 369,712 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $6,004,122.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,793 shares in the company, valued at $61,042,798.32. The trade was a 8.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 25,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $410,498.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,023,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,860,389.52. The trade was a 1.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,041 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,352. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Core Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

See Also

