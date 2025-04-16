EAM Investors LLC Takes $4.70 Million Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 55,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $17,630,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,827,000 after purchasing an additional 199,601 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,574,000 after purchasing an additional 188,001 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 289,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,626,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $7,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KTB shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kontoor Brands from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.79. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.07 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 73.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

