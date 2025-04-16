Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 524,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,236 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $10,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $28.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.16. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $815.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.20 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAAS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Pan American Silver from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

