NFJ Investment Group LLC Trims Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 365,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $13,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 468.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, VP Ugo Prechner sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $309,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,808. This trade represents a 38.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,062,623.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,990.68. This represents a 44.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 315,905 shares of company stock worth $13,609,283. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.92. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $51.96.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.24 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.66%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

