Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Stock Bought Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Newmont stock on March 13th.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Newmont Stock Down 0.4 %

NEM opened at $54.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.56 and its 200-day moving average is $45.04. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $58.72.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Several research analysts have commented on NEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $128,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,872.44. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $90,785.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,408.36. This trade represents a 4.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,154 shares of company stock valued at $825,678 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 27.5% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 109,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after buying an additional 23,675 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Newmont by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 492,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,764,000 after acquiring an additional 15,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

