The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) is NFJ Investment Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,667 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises about 2.0% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $63,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 159,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,843,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 229,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,031 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. AGP Franklin LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after buying an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $245,916.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,964,058. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,373,424. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $154.99 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $216.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $216.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $211.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.47.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

