Master S Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Master S Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,261,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,370,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 16.7% of Master S Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 62,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.81.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

