Acorns Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 530.8% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.
GE Vernova Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $328.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.89 and its 200-day moving average is $328.68. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.25 and a twelve month high of $447.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12.
GE Vernova Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.99%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Marathon Capitl upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on GE Vernova from $487.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $440.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.66.
GE Vernova Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
