Acorns Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 530.8% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

GE Vernova Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $328.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.89 and its 200-day moving average is $328.68. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.25 and a twelve month high of $447.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Marathon Capitl upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on GE Vernova from $487.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $440.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.66.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

