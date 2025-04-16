Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,436 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Corning were worth $12,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Corning by 202.4% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $110,162.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,557,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. This trade represents a 16.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.08.

Corning Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.76. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $55.33. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.10%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

