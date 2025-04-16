Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,354 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,390,000 after buying an additional 16,803 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,222,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,993,000 after acquiring an additional 36,326 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 789,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,240,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,709,000 after acquiring an additional 26,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Insider Activity at Rush Enterprises

In related news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $634,837.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,117 shares in the company, valued at $175,892.31. This represents a 78.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 4,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,918.92. The trade was a 20.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.99 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.