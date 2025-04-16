Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 292,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Evergy were worth $17,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Evergy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Evergy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Evergy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Price Performance

EVRG opened at $67.87 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $70.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.08.

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

See Also

