Sterling Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,618,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,714,586,000 after purchasing an additional 52,127 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $649,957,000 after buying an additional 118,713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,168,000 after acquiring an additional 20,856 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 590,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,268,000 after acquiring an additional 13,409 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSO. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Watsco in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $492.00.

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE:WSO opened at $510.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.00. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $396.82 and a one year high of $571.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $499.13.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.24. Watsco had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.57%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

