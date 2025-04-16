Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Position Reduced by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 192,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,250 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $16,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 645.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:SKY opened at $81.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.26. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $64.82 and a 52 week high of $116.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skyline Champion

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyline Champion

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $408,564.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,290.22. This represents a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $451,750.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,411 shares in the company, valued at $4,107,020.31. The trade was a 9.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.