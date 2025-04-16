Zacks Investment Management Has $66.69 Million Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Zacks Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,577,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160,463 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $66,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FITB. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Baird R W raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $945,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,778.80. This trade represents a 14.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $761,272.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 244,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,994.62. This represents a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.83.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

