13,601 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Purchased by MSH Capital Advisors LLC

MSH Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,544,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,847 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,520.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,244,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173,293 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,483,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,524,000 after acquiring an additional 59,920 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,182,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,877,000 after acquiring an additional 47,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $389,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.25. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.91 and a one year high of $83.30. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3,758.18 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.2798 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

