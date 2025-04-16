MSH Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 78,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFXF. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the period.

Shares of PFXF stock opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average is $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.64. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

