MSH Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 56,674 iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 56,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICSH. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

ICSH opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $50.29 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.55.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1797 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

