Zacks Investment Management Sells 31,769 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31,769 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $74,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $277.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.43. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $316.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.46.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.14). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair cut General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price (down from $345.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $307.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $7,499,895.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,195.12. This trade represents a 37.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura J. Schumacher sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total transaction of $459,201.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,224. This trade represents a 13.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

