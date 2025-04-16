Zacks Investment Management Lowers Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Zacks Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,632 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $39,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 7,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total transaction of $1,673,221.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,096.95. The trade was a 25.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $550,302.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,412. This represents a 14.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,634 shares of company stock worth $16,244,986 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of MMC opened at $232.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $114.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.77. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.17 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

