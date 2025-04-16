MSH Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PWV opened at $55.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $50.82 and a 1-year high of $62.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.81.

About Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

