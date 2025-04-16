Anchor Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Anchor Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,799 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,246,569,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Intel by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,617,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $393,323,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227,458 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,099,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,400,439,000 after buying an additional 6,143,164 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,393,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,088,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $37.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.54.

Get Our Latest Report on INTC

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.