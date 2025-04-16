Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Releases Earnings Results

Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (9) (($0.12)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Aquis Exchange had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.27%.
Aquis Exchange Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Aquis Exchange stock opened at GBX 710.01 ($9.40) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 704.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 622.64. The firm has a market cap of £195.50 million, a PE ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.80. Aquis Exchange has a 1 year low of GBX 305.08 ($4.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 715 ($9.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 3.46.
About Aquis Exchange
Aquis consists of three divisions: Aquis Markets, a subscription-based exchange offering pan-European cash equities trading; Aquis Technologies, which develops and licenses next-generation exchange technology globally; and Aquis Stock Exchange, a growth and regulated primary exchange delivering capital to companies via the listing and trading of shares.
Aquis Markets operates lit and dark order books, covering 16 European markets.
