Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Releases Earnings Results

Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (9) (($0.12)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Aquis Exchange had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.27%.

Aquis Exchange Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Aquis Exchange stock opened at GBX 710.01 ($9.40) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 704.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 622.64. The firm has a market cap of £195.50 million, a PE ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.80. Aquis Exchange has a 1 year low of GBX 305.08 ($4.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 715 ($9.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

About Aquis Exchange

Aquis Exchange PLC (“Aquis”) is a creator and facilitator of next-generation financial markets, through the provision of accessible, simple and efficient stock exchanges, trading venues and technology.

Aquis consists of three divisions: Aquis Markets, a subscription-based exchange offering pan-European cash equities trading; Aquis Technologies, which develops and licenses next-generation exchange technology globally; and Aquis Stock Exchange, a growth and regulated primary exchange delivering capital to companies via the listing and trading of shares.

Aquis Markets operates lit and dark order books, covering 16 European markets.

