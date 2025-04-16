TSE:NWH FY2025 EPS Estimate Cut by National Bank Financial

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Sunday, April 13th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Thornhill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

In other NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust news, insider Kolter Capital NWH LLC acquired 100,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$501,692.20.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.