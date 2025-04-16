FY2025 EPS Estimates for Pegasystems Reduced by DA Davidson

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Pegasystems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.81 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.88. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pegasystems’ current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Pegasystems’ FY2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PEGA. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pegasystems from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.36.

Pegasystems Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $69.66 on Wednesday. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $113.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.97 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.42.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 32.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 16,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Pegasystems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,838.75. The trade was a 8.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $2,437,470.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,308,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,353,860.68. This trade represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,791 shares of company stock valued at $6,134,554 in the last three months. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pegasystems Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.