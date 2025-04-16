Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Stock Holdings Decreased by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Talen Energy makes up 0.7% of EAM Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,846,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,185,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $100,317,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Talen Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TLN. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 target price on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.18.

Talen Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TLN stock opened at $202.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Talen Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $258.03. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.93.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

