EAM Investors LLC Sells 2,375 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

EAM Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Doximity makes up 0.8% of EAM Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at about $559,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

DOCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Doximity from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $53.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.63. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.96 and a 1-year high of $85.21.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,152,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,463.20. This represents a 75.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

