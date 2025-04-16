SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Holdings Cut by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. SiTime accounts for about 0.8% of EAM Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,468,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,535,000 after buying an additional 52,310 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 983,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,921,000 after acquiring an additional 97,062 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 15.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,996,000 after acquiring an additional 59,931 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SiTime by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in SiTime by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 195,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,956,000 after purchasing an additional 52,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $138.24 on Wednesday. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $268.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 1.98.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SITM. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on SiTime from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.00.

In other SiTime news, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.64, for a total transaction of $163,630.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,636,401.08. This trade represents a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,003 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.42, for a total value of $205,033.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,678 shares in the company, valued at $20,376,176.76. This represents a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,542 shares of company stock valued at $978,713 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

