Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 10,955 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 150.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $24.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average of $24.22.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

