ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,633 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 1.3% of Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 103,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 31,011 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,166 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,855 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,474,270 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $155,211,000 after buying an additional 32,948 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 186,535 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after acquiring an additional 22,378 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on COP. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.32.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $85.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $108.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $130.80.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

