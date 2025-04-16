Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,413 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 930.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHEL. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Shell from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.73.

Shell Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Shell stock opened at $62.81 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $58.55 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. Research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.716 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 56.97%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

