1,227 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Purchased by Rossby Financial LCC

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Hershey by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 83.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 86.8% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Hershey by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $41,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,936. This represents a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HSY stock opened at $168.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $140.13 and a 1-year high of $211.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.28.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 44.77%. Research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.28%.

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Hershey from $150.00 to $134.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Hershey from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.05.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

