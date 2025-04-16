Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,538 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $29,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 887.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $201.00 target price (down from $310.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.42.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $183.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.46 and a 12 month high of $265.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

