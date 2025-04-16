SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $328,000 Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRE opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.33. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15.

CareTrust REIT ( NASDAQ:CTRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 5.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.62%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

